Middle Georgia continues to heat up Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will rise into the 60s as sunny skies stick around Middle Georgia.

Today

Most of Middle Georgia woke up to temperatures above freezing this morning. Our afternoon will continue the warming trend as highs reach the mid to upper 60s with dew points in the mid 40s. A couple of spots may reach 70 degrees. Winds will blow out of the southeast at about 5 mph. Cloud cover will remain limited to a few passing cirrus clouds.

Tonight we will see added cloud cover as our humidity continues to rise. A few small isolated showers will be possible after midnight, mainly in the eastern counties of the region. Winds will blow from the east at about 5 mph as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 40s. Fog is likely as we head into tomorrow morning for much of the region as well.

Tomorrow

We may warm slightly in the afternoon from our highs on Thursday, but added cloud cover will make that difficult for our Friday. Isolated showers will be possible around the region throughout the day as well. Winds will blow from the southeast at 5-10 mph. It will be a muggy afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s and dew points in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow night cloud cover will become a blanket ahead of a line of widespread rain. Winds will pickup out of the southeast, blowing at 5-15 mph with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain totals for the night should remain under half an inch.

The Year’s End and Beyond

Saturday will see overcast conditions with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, however at this time no severe weather is expected. Rain should clear out ahead of the overnight hours allowing for New Year’s Eve festivities to proceed as planned.

Sunday will see a healthy dose of sunshine, especially during the latter half of the day. Highs will remain warm in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and overall the humidity will not decrease much either as we roll into next week.

The first chance for rain next year will be either Tuesday or Wednesday (likely Tuesday night/Wednesday morning). With the risk for severe weather likely being dodged this weekend, that issue is being potentially kicked down road to next week. The SPC has already highlighted Arkansas and surrounding areas for a severe risk on Monday, and that is still 5 days out.

