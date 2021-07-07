Middle Georgia agencies prep for Elsa effects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia Emergency Management officials are preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa, which made landfall late Wednesday morning and is expected to bring wind and rain to the area.

Officials says it’s best to have a plan.

“What we’re asking everyone to do is to stay cautious, stay vigilant, if you don’t need to be outside then don’t,” Macon-Bibb EMA Director Spencer Hawkins said.

Hawkins says Middle Georgia can expect wind and 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. He urges you to have your emergency kit and plan ready to go. Hawkins also recommends staying home if possible. If you don’t, he says you should give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

“Being at home being where your shelter in place location is the best and safest thing you can do,” Hawkins said.

Atrium Health Navicent was recently re-certified as a ‘Storm Ready’ facility. We spoke with the hospital’s Emergency Management Coordinator, LaMonte Mears, who told us about the importance of that certification when systems like Elsa come through Middle Georgia.

“It keeps not only our workers and teammates safe, but it also keeps our patients safe,” Mears said. “We can continue with the same amount of excellent care that we provide on a normal daily basis during a storm event.”

Hawkins says they’ve been preparing for the storm at the local and state level and that it’s important you be prepared to avoid getting hurt.

“We want to make sure that you are safe and secure,” Hawkins said. “If you are prepared, you are ready, you know what you’re going to do ahead of time, then you can stay safe and stay healthy.”