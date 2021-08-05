MGRL now offers Book Bike for community

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Library Without Walls program at Middle Georgia Regional Library now offers the Book Bike.

The library actually got it last November through a grant.

The Book Bike brings books, materials and resources to community events and neighborhoods where the bigger Book Mobile might not fit.

The Community Engagement Coordinator, Emma Johnston, shares why it’s an important resource.

“People need books, people want to read,”Johnston said. “Sometimes they just don’t have the time or resources to get to the library, and so this Book Bike really helps us bring the library to them.”

The Book Bike is one of two in the state of Georgia. Anyone can request the Book Bike for an event as long as it’s within a five mile radius of the Washington Memorial Library.

You can visit the Middle Georgia Regional Library website here.