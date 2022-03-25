MGRL adds new library to help expand services

It's called the Library Without Walls or 'WOW'.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Middle Georgia Regional Library held a ribbon cutting for a new library on Thursday.

The new vehicle helps expand library services in Baldwin, Crawford, Jones, Macon, Twiggs and Wilkinson counties.

Friends of the Mary Vinson Memorial Library also donated a book bike to provide library services to undeserved rural communities.

To learn more about the library, click here, or call (478) 744-0800.