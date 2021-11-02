MGA partners with 2 organizations to offer a Parkinson’s Disease Fit Class

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia State University is opening its fitness doors to patients with Parkinson’s Disease.

This is all thanks to the Me over PD group, who reached out to the university to host the PD Fit group on campus.

The Peyton Anderson is also helping by providing equipment for the group to use.

While MGA provides the space, it will help people who struggle with the disease to get some workouts in.

According to the University, the idea to from the class began because of the need to stay active in the PD community. “we’re hoping that this allows them to reach out to other people that are dealing with that, and they know that they can come here and have a place to do those activities,” said Harley Miller, the Assistant Director of the Recreation and Wellness Center.

The first open house is taking place Wednesday at 1p.m. at the Recreation center.

If you would like more information about the Me over PD group, reach out to Gil Thelen at (813)787-3886.