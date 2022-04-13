MGA nursing students help over 500 people in Honduras

During spring break students set up a clinic to provide medical care. They also provided food and home supplies.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Nursing students at Middle Georgia State University partnered with a local church to help over 500 people in Honduras.

We spoke with Katie Poupard, one of the students on the trip.

“Just to meet them in general, to see them who they are and see their struggles which are similar to the struggles that I have but also very different because of where they are and who they are, it was just very fulfilling to know those people in that capacity.”

Lisette Shipp is another nursing student at MGA who attended. She say everyone was so welcoming and thankful for the help.

The students say getting to help people in another part of the world was eye opening, and showed just how much healthcare workers are needed.