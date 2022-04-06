Messianic Jewish Temple welcomes public to prayer wall

"We want to give them that opportunity to be prayed over. There's no strings attached."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Beth Yeshua International sits quietly off Price Road. Much like any other church or synagogue, you can visit on weekends and pray during the services. You can also visit during the week and pray at their prayer wall. It’s a replica of the Western Wall in Israel.

“Since 2015 we’ve prayed over 2,600 prayer requests. That does not include the prayers we get worldwide from our prayer force,” said Greg Hershberg, Rabbi for Beth Yeshua International.

Beth Yeshua International follows Messianic Judaism, which believes in Yeshua, the Hebrew name for Jesus.

Rabbi Hershberg says the prayer wall is an opportunity for people to submit prayer requests to a box in front of the wall. Several of their members will then pray over them every week.

“I’m well aware that people don’t have an affiliation with a religious organization,” he said. “We want to give them that opportunity to be prayed over. There’s no strings attached.”

Thelma Floyd and her friend Pat travel from Jeffersonville to pray over the prayer requests weekly. Unfortunately they couldn’t make it to Macon on Tuesday, due to poor weather conditions. We did speak with her on the phone though. She says it’s an honor and a privilege to pray for people.

“You know we love praying, and to see prayers answered is so amazing,” she said.

Rabbi Hershberg says his message is to use the wall to submit prayer requests.

“If you’re a mom or a dad and you have a very sick child and you have no connection with anyone who can pray for you, we will do it,” he said. “We’re glad to do it, we want to do it.”

Rabbi Hershberg says you don’t have to be a member to attend services or use the prayer wall. The gates are open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Beth Yeshua International is located at 5970 Price road. Services are on Saturday’s at 10 a.m.