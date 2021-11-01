Mercer women’s soccer falls in semifinals

The Mercer women’s soccer team lost a hard-fought battle to No. 1 Samford in the Southern Conference Championship semifinals on Sunday.

The No. 5 Bears upset No. 4 ETSU in the quarterfinals of the championship 2-0 to advance to the semis.

In their matchup against Samford earlier this season, the Bears conceded a 0-1 loss.

And history would repeat itself.

After a closely contested first half, the Bulldogs dominated in the second attempting nine shots, while not allowing the Bears to get off a single shot.

Samford’s Zoe Perrin went on to score off an assist from Taylor Yount in the 89th minute to secure a 1-0 victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bears end their season with a record of seven wins, six losses and five ties.