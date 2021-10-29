Mercer women’s soccer begins postseason

Mercer women's soccer faces No. 4 ETSU

The Mercer women’s soccer team opens up postseason play against No. 4 ETSU in the Elite 8 of the Southern Conference Championships tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET from Samford’s Shauna Yelton Field.

Mercer and ETSU face off for the 20th all-time meeting between the two programs with Mercer holding an 11-5-3 advantage. This year’s matchup went to double overtime, ending in a 0-0 draw.

Mercer enters the tournament with an overall record of 6-5-5 and a conference mark of 3-2-4. In their last five games to close out the regular season, the Bears tied three, lost one and won one.

The winner of tonight’s quarterfinal match takes on the winner of No. 1 Samford-No. 8 Chattanooga in Sunday’s semifinal.