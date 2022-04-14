Mercer women’s lacrosse team dominates Wofford

Mercer is 5-0 in Big South Conference play.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer women’s lacrosse team hosted Wofford for a midweek matchup.

The Bears started hot, outscoring the Terriers 9-1 in the first period.

Mercer’s offense slowed down in the second as they only scored three goals, taking a 12-1 lead at halftime.

The Bears picked off right where they left off, outscoring Wofford 5-2 in the third period.

The fourth period would be the closest, as Mercer outscored Wofford by only one goal, taking a 20-5 victory.

Mercer moves to 5-0 in Big South Conference play and hosts Longwood this Saturday.