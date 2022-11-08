Mercer women’s basketball team begins the season with a buzzer-beating victory

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer women’s basketball team unveiled their SoCon Championship and NCAA Tournament banners at tonight’s home opener against Conference USA’s preseason favorite, MTSU.

The Bears dominated the first half, leading by 19 at one point. Amoria Neal-Tysor had 24 first-half points.

But in the second half, the Blue Raiders slowly made their way back into the game, and with 1:35 left in the fourth quarter, MTSU took the lead for the first time since the beginning of the game.

With under five seconds remaining in the game, MTSU held the lead 75-74. Neal-Tysor would attempt a mid-range jumper which she would miss, and transfer student Summah Evans got the rebound and put it back up in time to win in buzzer-beating fashion.

Neal-Tysor led the Bears with 32 points, and Mercer is back in action Thursday at UCF.