Mercer University to host Hispanic Heritage concert

You can see performances by members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Hispanic Heritage month comes to an end on October 15, but there’s still one more event taking place to celebrate.

For the first time, Notivision a local Hispanic newscast, partnered with Mercer University to host a free Hispanic Heritage concert.

You can see performances by members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

“It’s something more to tell the people we are here, about the history and culture. Hispanic heritage month starts September 15 to October 15, it’s a way to celebrate our culture and our history,” said Monica Pirela. Pirela is the Organizer and founder of Notivision.

The free event is Saturday, October 16, from 6p.m.-8p.m. at Willingham Hall.

Masks are required at the event.