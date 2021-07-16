Mercer University organization helping vaccinate Hispanic population

A group of Mercer University undergrads set up a vaccination site this week specifically targeting the Hispanic population.

Mercer Students helping the Hispanic population better access the vaccine. Mercer University

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A group of Mercer University undergrads set up a vaccination site this week specifically targeting the Hispanic population.

According to the CDC, the Hispanic population has one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates.

Jose Pino, Interfaith Youth Core coordinator at Mercer University, says many face challenges when it comes to getting the vaccine.

“One of those is transportation, misunderstandings, misinformation, sometimes it’s the language barriers,” Pino said. “So that’s why in that case we feel that we’re doing something for our community.”

The group partnered with Mercer Medicine to provide the Pfizer vaccine.

“Being able to provide this protection and help people get safe and healthy, it feels really good that we are doing something for the community,” sophomore Komal Gandhi said.

Seven people were vaccinated at the event.

The group’s next event will take place August 5. For more information, contact Jose Pino at (478) 301-5345.