Mercer University hosts Homecoming in person this year

The University is welcoming students, alumni and the community to 40 events this weekend.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Mercer University is hosting Homecoming events this year, after the pandemic cancelled last years.

The University is welcoming students, alumni and the community to 40 events this weekend.

Friday night at 8 p.m., there will be a pep rally, homecoming court presentation and fireworks.

A 5-K run then begins the fun on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Shawna Dooley, Associate VP for University Advancement, says they’re excited about all of the events.

“It was very strange not to have any kind of events or be able to welcome people back to campus so we are thrilled to do it this year, and in fact some of our alumni classes that would’ve celebrated last year, they’re getting to celebrate this years.”

There will also be several tailgating events before the Football game against Chattanooga at 3 p.m.

Here is a link for a list of all the events: http://homecoming.mercer.edu