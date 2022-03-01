Mercer University holding panel discussion on Russian-Ukrainian conflict Tuesday

The discussion is titled Perspectives on the Russia/Ukraine Conflict. Three professors will offer different perspectives of the war.

Mercer University

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University is holding a panel discussion on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict Tuesday.

The discussion is titled Perspectives on the Russia/Ukraine Conflict. Three professors will offer different perspectives of the war.

Dr. Wallace Daniel will speak on Russia and Ukraine, Professor and Chair of Political Science Dr. Chris Grant will speak on Ukraine at war and Professor of Law and Business Dr. James L. Hunt will speak on Economic and Business Consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dr. Daniel believes Vladimir Putin is taking a big risk going to war.

“If he loses, and again there are significant chances of that, my view is that this will be the end of his regime,” he said.

The panel is free and can either be streamed on the university’s YouTube page or watched in-person at the President’s Dining Room inside the University Center on the Macon campus.

The discussion starts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.