Mercer University establishes new endowment fund for tennis programs

Mercer's men's and women's tennis programs are the latest to receive extra funding.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mercer University men’s and women’s tennis programs are the latest teams to establish an endowment fund.

Former Mercer tennis student-athlete Robert J. Wilder donated the lead gift to create the “Tennis Excellence Endowed Fund” which will support both the men’s and women’s tennis programs.

Approximately 5% of the fund will be given to each team yearly to help pay for the teams’ needs outside of scholarships. Mercer supplies a working budget to the team, but the fund helps the programs to add upgrades and pay for other items not covered in the budget.

Alumni or anyone interested in helping the tennis programs are welcome to donate any amount to the fund.

To make a gift towards this endowment, contact Brian Gerrity at (478) 301-4003.