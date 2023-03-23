Mercer University breaks ground on new transitional school for students with dyslexia

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University will soon have the ability to prepare students with dyslexia to achieve academically with the construction of a new facility.

The university held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for Roberts Academy, which will be a transitional school for children with dyslexia.

The university says Roberts Academy initially will serve as many as 90 students in second through fifth grades and will prepare students with dyslexia to achieve academic success.

“These kids have come out of a public school where they have not been able to learn like their peers have, and they’ve been scorned as a result of their failure,” Roberts Academy founder Hal Roberts said. “And so they begin to perceive themselves as failure as a result of that, and this school will overcome that.”

Mercer University says construction is expected to be complete by fall of 2024.