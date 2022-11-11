Mercer University announces establishment of transitional school for students with dyslexia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University is establishing a transitional school for students with dyslexia.

The school named, “Roberts Academy,” is named after Hal and Marjorie Roberts.

They established a similar school in Lakeland, Florida after seeing their grandchildren struggle with dyslexia.

This school will be for children in second through fifth grades. Students will learn through a method known as the “Orton-Gillingham” approach.

The couple hopes the school will bring awareness to the disorder and how common it is for young children.

Hal says children who suffer with dyslexia are ashamed that people laugh at them, so they want to help them enjoy reading.

“They bring a lot of energy when they learn to read,” he said. “They are so enthusiastic about getting to school. That’s where I’m excepted. That’s where I can excel.”

The Roberts Academy will be built off Linden Avenue in Macon. A groundbreaking will take place in late spring of next year. The official opening is slated for fall 2024.