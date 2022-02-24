Mercer students bringing awareness to sex trafficking

Students at Mercer University are bringing awareness to sex trafficking.

Mercer non-profit organization is bringing awareness to sex trafficking Mercer University

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students at Mercer University are bringing awareness to sex trafficking.

Businesses in downtown Macon are helping bring awareness to the problem by giving a percentage of their sales to an organization called “Traffick Jam.”‘ Funds raised will be used to help the organization go into Bibb County Schools to teach about the impact of trafficking.

The non-profit organization is hoping to immerse the Macon community with the help of a fundraiser they are calling ‘Profits Share Week.’

The organization, which was started in 2014, is hoping to reach the younger generation.

“All the funds that we raise and get go straight into the schools,” Evan Hodges said. “In teaching the kids about sex trafficking. Hodges, a senior, is heavily involved with the organization and has been part of it since his freshman year.

One business taking part is Travis Jean Emporium. Owner Scott Michell says he always tries to take part in whatever he can.

“I know people in the past that could have easily been in this situation,” he said. “So I think it’s very important for people to know that this could happen here.”

Bella Doane, a junior at Mercer University, says many people may not think Macon is a hub for sex trafficking.

“I had no idea about how popular Macon was for sex trafficking,” she said. “I would think it’s more of an Atlanta, major city type of thing, but Macon actually has a lot. It’s a really big issue in Macon.”

The students say they want to educate the community as much as possible through the fundraiser.

Laura Stanaland, a senior, says the first step is to not be afraid to talk about the issue.

“It’s not just a problem in Macon,” she said. “We really want to bring it farther beyond that and bring awareness to everyone. It’s really something that we’re working towards and it is a big problem.”

To contribute or take part, visit Traffick Jam’s Facebook page. The fundraiser ends Friday, February 25.