Mercer softball and baseball highlights from Feb. 25

Mercer baseball and softball begin a busy weekend of play.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer baseball and softball teams began a busy weekend of play tonight.

The Mercer softball team is hosting the Mercer Invitational with Middle Tennessee State and Murray State.

The Bears first played MTSU, who they fell to 2-1 after leaving their sixth inning effort short one run. In their second game of the day, the Bears were dominated 8-0, ending the game after the fifth inning due to the run rule. The softball team will be back in action tomorrow in another double-header against the same schools.

The Mercer baseball team began a three-game home series against Southern Illinois Edwardsville tonight. The Bears scored five runs in the first two innings, which would be enough to take the 5-2 victory. Starting pitcher Josh Harlow gets the W after pitching six innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out eight. The baseball team is back in action tomorrow at 2 p.m.