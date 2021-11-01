Mercer safety earns SoCon Defensive Player of the Week

Mercer sophomore Lance Wise dominated on the defensive side of the ball in a 34-7 win against The Citadel on Saturday to earn Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The safety tied for a team-high in tackles with 10, nine of those being solo tackles.

Wise also intercepted a pass, which he returned 34 yards to the house to add six points to the Bears lead with just over four minutes left to play.

Mercer allowed a Bulldog touchdown with a minute remaining in the first quarter but shut down The Citadel the rest of the game.

Wise was previously named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week after a week five victory over Western Carolina.

The Bears will be back in action on Saturday, November 13 at Five Star Stadium against Chattanooga at 3 p.m.