Mercer quarterback, Fred Payton, sets program record for most touchdowns thrown in a single season

Fred Payton currently ranks third in the FCS with 24 touchdown passes thrown.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After the Mercer football team’s loss to #7 UT Chattanooga, the Bears fell to #16 in the FCS polls; however, all was not bad news.

Quarterback Fred Payton threw three touchdowns in the game, getting his total to 24 on the season, which breaks the program’s single-season record once set by John Russ in 2013.

Payton currently ranks third in the FCS in passing touchdowns, with three games still remaining in the regular season.

QB1 credited his two favorite targets, Devron Harper and Ty James, and the big men up front.

“Without that offensive line, I can’t even get them the ball, so it starts with them upfront. They’re playing great ball. They have been all this season, giving me the opportunity to drop back and see what I have to see to get Devron and Ty the ball and those things. Those two, they are definitely special players. They have different skill sets, and it works to both of their advantages. So I love having them on the field at the same time, and it makes my job a lot easier,” said Payton.

Harper currently ranks second in the FCS with 10 receiving touchdowns, while James comes in at 11 with seven touchdowns.

The Bears are on the road this Saturday, facing VMI.