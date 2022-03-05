Mercer Professor raising funds for Ukrainian refugees

"I want to show my students that however small you are you can help."

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Professor at Mercer University is using her small business to help Ukrainian refugees.

Dr. Ania Rynarzewska is an Assistant Professor of Sports Business and Analytics. She also runs a business making candles and soaps.

“I want to show my students that however small you are you can help. You don’t have to be a giant company, you can do something with the little business you have. Every little bit matters,” said Dr. Rynarzewska.

The money she collects from her candle and soap sales, will go towards helping buy items for Ukrainian refugees.

Dr. Rynarzewska is from Poland, a neighboring country to Ukraine, and says she knows many people form Ukraine.

“I do have some friends here from Ukraine that either immigrated but they still have family over there, and I definitely check on them and I see their concern.”

One of those friends is Lucy Wirsching, who lives in Maryland. Wirsching says her cousins are still in Ukraine.

“I told her several days ago can you get to the polish border, she said it’s too difficult, it’s too much, too much danger, and she said there’s no money, there’s no banks open no food.”

Wirsching says there are days where she can’t sleep, not knowing if her family is going to be okay. She urges people to help in way they can.

“You might not think that a small act would mean anything, but those small acts from many together matter. Joined together, just as Ukrainians are fighting for a cause, you know grouped together, it’s human nature to care for one another.”

Frankie’s Boutique has partnered with Dr. Rynarzewska to sell candles in store. You can purchase one here.