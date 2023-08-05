Mercer plans to boost rural Healthcare, train medical professionals in Taylor County

Congressman Sanford Bishop has announced a $224,000 grant to improve healthcare in Taylor County.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Congressman Sanford Bishop has announced a $224,000 grant to improve healthcare in Taylor County.

The grant provides Mercer University with the funds to start a new primary care facility.

Mercer’s goal is to help rural communities around Georgia. The new facility will allow the school to serve Taylor County and also train new physicians and health professionals.

Dean of Medicine Dr. Jean Sumner says Mercer wants to help rural communities improve through healthcare.

“We believe that bringing really high quality care to rural communities will improve health status, decrease health disparities and will bring economic development,” Sumner said.

Mercer plans to open the new facility within the coming months.