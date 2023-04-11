UPDATE: More details on sudden death of Mercer men’s soccer player

He died after going into cardiac arrest Monday.

Mercer University gets grant to help Autism Patients Mercer University

UPDATE: Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the incident occurred around 7 p.m. Monday when Baba scored a goal and was celebrating. He collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Baba was taken to the Atrium Health Navicent Emergency Room and was pronounced dead at 7:48.

Baba’s autopsy is scheduled to take place Thursday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mercer community is mourning the loss of Bears men’s soccer student-athlete Baba Agbaje, who passed away Monday night.

In a statement from Mercer, men’s soccer head coach Brad Ruzzo said: “He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a Mercer Bear. Everyone who knew Baba loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed.”

Baba went into cardiac arrest while playing soccer Monday night. He was 21 years old.