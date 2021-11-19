Mercer men’s soccer season comes to an end

Mercer men's soccer ends season at NCAA Tournament

The Mercer men’s soccer team’s season came to an end yesterday as they fell to Wake Forest 2-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears did score first, as Dylan Gaither sent a ball from outside the 18-yard box past the Wake Forest goalie in the 11th minute.

The Demon Deacons answered back in the 18th minute with a goal of their own.

20 minutes into the second half, Wake Forest knocked in their second goal of the game, securing the win.

They held the Bears scoreless for the rest of the game and would advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Mercer finished the season 10-8-1 and as SoCon Champions.