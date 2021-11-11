Mercer men’s soccer player named College Soccer News’ National Player of the Week

Dylan Gaither named to College Soccer News' National Team of the Week

After his hat trick performance against Furman University in the Southern Conference tournament semifinals, Dylan Gaither was named the College Soccer News’ National Player of the week.

He also landed a spot on the National Team of the Week.

The junior midfielder scored off of a corner kick, a penalty and an assist from Kadeem Agard as the Bears earned their spot in the SoCon tournament finals.

Gaither leads the Bears with 11 goals this season.

The Bears looks to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament as they take on Belmont in the SoCon Men’s Soccer Championship this Sunday at 2 p.m. from Betts Stadium.