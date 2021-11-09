Mercer men’s soccer heads to SoCon tournament finals

Mercer defeats Furman in Final Four

The No.2 Mercer Bears took on the Furman Paladins in the Final Four of the Southern Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament.

The Bears started hot as junior Dylan Gaither scored an early goal in the seventh minute.

Furman was able to shut out the Bears for the rest of the first half, but Mercer was too dominant in the second half.

Six minutes into the second, Gaither scored his second goal on a penalty kick.

Gaither wasn’t done as he scored his hattrick goal just eight minutes later off an assist from Kadeem Agard.

The Bears scored a fourth and final goal with two minutes remaining to close out the semifinals 4-0.

The Bears will take on Belmont at Betts Stadium in Macon this Sunday at 2 p.m. in the SoCon Tournament finals.