Mercer men’s soccer headed to the NCAA Tournament

Mercer men's soccer wins SoCon Tournament

The Mercer men’s soccer team competed against Belmont in the finals of the Southern Conference Tournament.

The Bears went down early as Belmont scored two goals within a minute and 30 seconds at the 19th minute.

But Dylan Gaither continued his hot streak as he hit back-to-back goals in the 38th and 41st minute to tie the game.

Both teams scored once more, and with the game tied at three with just under three minutes remaining in regulation, Trevor Martineau hit the game-winning goal to give the Bears a 4-3 victory.

Dylan Gaither was named the Most Outstanding Player for the tournament. Ousman Jabang, Trevor Martineau and Bryant Jackson were named to the All-Tournament Team.

This is the fourth conference championship for Mercer since 2016 and will be its sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Mercer’s looking to claim its first-ever NCAA tournament win in program history as they face-off against Wake Forest this Thursday at Spry Stadium in Winston Salem, North Carolina.