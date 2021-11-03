Mercer men’s basketball tips-off tomorrow

Mercer Bears face Fort Valley State to open the season

After a disappointing end to the 2020-21 season in a Southern Conference tournament finals loss to UNCG, the Mercer men’s basketball team looks to get back to the big game, but with a different outcome.

The Bears ended last season with 18 wins and 11 losses and went 8-9 in conference play. They captured a big 10-point win against Georgia Tech in game two of the season.

Felipe Haase and Neftali Alvarez were named to the Southern Conference’s preseason all-conference team.

Alvarez led the Bears with an average of 13.3 points per game and finished 14th in the Southern Conference in the category in 2020-21.

Haase ranked fourth in the conference in total rebounds per game (7.6) and defensive rebounds per game (6.2).

Mercer ranks fourth on the 2021-22 Southern Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Bears open their season tomorrow night against Fort Valley State at Hawkins Arena at 7 p.m.