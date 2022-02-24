Mercer men’s basketball falls in final home game of the regular season

Mercer defeat The Citadel in their first matchup 71-64.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s basketball team played the final game in Hawkins Arena for the 2021-22 season as they hosted The Citadel.

In the teams’ first matchup, the Bears took a 71-64 victory, but tonight was different.

The first half was one of runs as each team kept answering the others’ run, but The Citadel got the best of the Bears, closing out the first half on a 10-2 run, taking a seven-point lead going into halftime.

After going down early in the second half by 12, Mercer went on a 19-4 run, taking their first lead of the second half. The point differential stayed within four points for the rest of the game until the Bears had to foul the Bulldogs for a last chance effort.

The Citadel knocked down clutch free throws and won 71-67.

Three seniors were also honored tonight. Four-year center Victor Bafutto, two-year starting forward Felipe Haase and one-year graduate student guard Jalen Johnson.

The Bears play the final game of the regular season this Saturday at Wofford.