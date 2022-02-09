Mercer men’s basketball falls in an overtime thriller

UT Chattanooga downs Mercer on a buzzer beater in overtime.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –This past weekend, the Mercer men’s basketball team took a nine-point loss to UT Chattanooga, but the Bears had a shot at redemption last night facing the Mocs in back-to-back games.

Mercer took a seven-point lead after going on a 12 to two run early in the first half. The Bears would hold that lead deep into the second half when the Mocs took the lead at the 1:34 second mark.

Mercer would lead by three with 10 seconds left to play, but the Bears foul UTC’s David Jean-Baptiste on a three-point attempt, and he would knock down all his free throws and tie the game.

The Bears had six seconds to attempt a game-winning shot but turned it over, giving UTC a final look at ending it in regulation, but the Mocs failed to convert.

In overtime, missed free throws would be Mercer’s nemesis. However, Mercer was up one with nine seconds remaining after a wide-open dunk by James Glisson III.

But UTC would march down the court and find AJ Caldwell wide open for the three in the corner for the buzzer-beating game-winner.

The Bears fall again to the Mocs, this time 74-72.

Kamar Robertson led the team with 16 points and five rebounds.

The Bears fall to 6 and 6 in Southern Conference play, losing the last four out of five contests.

Mercer is back in action on Thursday, Feb. 10, facing VMI.