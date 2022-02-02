Mercer men’s basketball defeats Wofford 67 to 62

Jalen Johnson leads the Bears with 21 points.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Mercer men’s basketball team came off of a 3o-point loss to Furman this past Saturday and hosted the Wofford Terriers last night, looking to bounce back.

With the game tied at 60 with 40 seconds remaining, graduate student Jalen Johnson hit a dagger three-pointer to give the Bears the lead, which ended up getting them the victory 67 to 62.

Johnson and James Glisson III combined for 37 points in the victory.

Mercer is now 13-10 with a 6-4 Southern Conference record.

The Bears now face UT Chattanooga in back-to-back games as they are on the road on Saturday, Feb. 5 and then host the Mocs on Monday, Feb. 7.