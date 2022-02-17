Mercer men’s basketball avenges loss to ETSU

The Mercer Bears win their second to last game in Hawkins Arena for the season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The last time the Mercer men’s basketball team took on ETSU, the Bucs beat the Bears by eight, but tonight, the Bears avenged their loss from earlier this season.

Mercer started off the game sluggish, making their first bucket of the game four minutes and 30 seconds into the first half.

ETSU would take advantage of Mercer’s slow start and take a nine-point lead going into halftime. The Bucs shot 57% from the field in the first.

In the second half, the Bears came out of hibernation, starting it on a 13-4 run, tying the game with 10 minutes left to play in regulation.

From that point on, the Bears kept their foot on the gas and closed out the game on a 19 to 10 run, winning 65 to 56.

Felipe Haase and Jalen Johnson combined for 33 points and eight rebounds.

Mercer is 8-7 in SoCon play and is back in action Saturday at Western Carolina.