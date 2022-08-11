Mercer hires Ryan Danehy to head the men’s lacrosse program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After two-year head coach Chad Surman stepped down a month ago, Mercer University has gone ahead and hired Ryan Danehy to lead the men’s lacrosse program.

Coach Danehy has spent more than 15 years in collegiate, professional and international lacrosse and was most recently at Bucknell University as the assistant coach, which became one of the main reasons he accepted this opportunity since Bucknell faced Mercer in the first game of last season.

“When you play an opponent, you get a deep dive. Since they were our first opponent, it’s like anything else; you’re preparing for them for basically a month. So for us, or for myself, you kind of see the foundation that this team has. And then fast forward eight months later, and all of the sudden being named head coach of the program, it was a great opportunity,” said Danehy.

The men’s lacrosse program has had one winning season since 2011, that too during the shortened COVID-19 season. So Coach Danehy and the Bears have plenty of room for improvement.