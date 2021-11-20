Mercer football to play for SoCon Title

Mercer faces ETSU in title game

The Mercer football team has its sights set on its first ever Southern Conference football title.

Mercer and ETSU are tied for first in the conference with one game remaining, and it just happens that the Bears close out their season against ETSU.

The Bears are 7 and 2 with losses against University of Alabama and Virginia Military Institute.

ETSU is 9 and 1 with their only loss coming to UT Chattanooga, who lost to Mercer last week 10 to 6.

Mercer set a new school record for SoCon wins in a season with six after defeating Chattanooga.

The presidents of Mercer University and East Tennessee State University have agreed upon a friendly wager of their state’s most sought-after culinary delicacies on the Nov. 20 contest.

If the Bears win, ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland will send Tennessee barbecue to Mercer President William D. Underwood, and if the Buccaneers win, Underwood will send Georgia peaches to Dr. Noland.

In addition to earning the SoCon championship, the winner of tomorrow’s game will receive an automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs, which begin Nov. 27.

This will be the first time most of the Bears squad will be playing in a game of such magnitude, so head coach Drew Cronic talked about how to keep his team level-headed for the big game.

The title game is set for 1 p.m. in Johnson City, Tennessee.