Mercer baseball upsets 10th ranked Florida State

Mercer begins season 8-1.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer baseball team took down the 10th ranked team in the nation, the Florida State Seminoles, 6-5 last night.

The Bears would enter the 9th inning down 3-5. Mercer’s first two batters of the inning, Trevor Austin and Wesley Franklin would take walks, and then both would advance to second and third base on a wild pitch.

Jozsef Rohrbacher would single to the second baseman, who throws the ball into the dugout, allowing both runners on base to score, tying the game at 5.

Continuing in the 9th, The Bears would have bases loaded with one out but would fail to convert, taking the game into extra innings.

Mercer’s pitching would remain solid through extra innings, as Luke Sutko only allowed one Seminole hit in the 11th inning.

In the bottom of the 11th, Rohrbacher would take another walk. Colby Thomas would single to the shortstop. FSU would walk Angelo Dispigna, loading the bases with one out.

That was a Seminole mistake as Bill Knight stepped up to the plate and nailed a single to center, scoring Rohrbacher and giving the Bears the upset win, 6-5.

The Bears look to carry this momentum into their three-game home series against UNC Ashville beginning Friday.