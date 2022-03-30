Mercer baseball defeats in-state foe Georgia State in a midweek matchup

Mercer hits two home runs on their way to a 10-run victory.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer baseball team hosted in-state foe Georgia State in their midweek matchup.

The Bears began scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Jozsef Rohrbacher scored two on an RBI single after three Bears walked with two outs in the inning. Following him, Colby Thomas doubles to bring in another run, capped off by Bill Knight hitting a two-RBI double to center field. The Bears would go up 5-0 at the end of the second inning.

At the bottom of the third inning, Antonio Brown bunts to move the runners after two Bears get on with walks again; however, an error throw to first turns into a score. And then, later in the inning, with two Bears on, Colby Thomas bombs a three-run home run to left field to give Mercer a 9-0 lead at the end of the third inning.

Georgia State would score their first run of the ball game in the sixth inning off a wild pitch, and then a sacrifice fly would cut the deficit by two.

However, in the bottom of the sixth, the Bears would answer as Treyson Hughes hits a solo home run to center field, and a wild pitch scores another Bear. Mercer would add three more runs by the end

of the eighth inning, taking a commanding 15-2 lead.

Georgia State showed life in the ninth inning, scoring three runs, but it was too late as Mercer won 15-5.

The Bears are back in action Friday as they head to Seton Hall for a three-game weekend series.