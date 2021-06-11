Mental Health Pop-Up Gym postponed to Saturday

The pop-up will take place at Roxy Park at 1146 third street lane in Macon.

Credit: Veena V. Photography

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Mental Health Pop-Up Gym was rained out Friday afternoon, so the event was moved to Saturday at 10 a.m.

The event is at Roxy Park on Third Street Lane in Macon.

There will be free haircuts for fathers, music, meditation, yoga, therapist consultations, and much more.

The event is free. For more information and to RSVP go to the Macon Mental Health Matters website.