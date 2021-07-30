Memorial Park Recreation Center hosts teen free play basketball

Photo Credit to the Memorial Park Recreation Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Memorial Park Recreation Center hosts free play basketball for teens to hang out and have some fun.

The center hosts this event every Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Memorial Park Recreation Center is located at 2465 Second Street, Macon.

If you or your teen is interested in checking out this event or any of the other activities hosted by the Memorial Park Recreation Center, their phone number is listed as (478) 751-9210.