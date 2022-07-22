Meal changes happening in Houston County Schools

Houston County will go back to charging students who are not eligible for free and reduced meals.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— If you’re child attends a school in Houston County, they may not be eligible for free meals this year.

That’s because the U.S. Department of Agriculture is not providing free meals to all schools in Georgia.

Now, 19 of the 38 schools in the county will continue to provide free meals to all student. This is thanks to community eligibility provision funding.

Meredith Potter is the School Nutrition Director for Houston County. She says they know how much students need to be fed.

“In order to ensure that meals continue to be as accessible as possible for families we have chosen to keep the meal price what it was in the year before the pandemic hit, so we hope that families find that helpful and useful,” said Potter.

