McMillan seals the deal to be Hawks’ full-time coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Nate McMillan’s deal as full-time coach of the Atlanta Hawks has been made official.

The deal was announced after general manager Travis Schlenk said Monday an agreement had been reached but the contract had not been drawn up.

As interim coach, McMillan led the Hawks to an improbable playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals. It was the Hawks’ first playoff appearance since 2017.

McMillan says he is “truly blessed” to have the “special group” of players. The 56-year-old McMillan was named interim coach after Lloyd Pierce was fired. The Hawks posted a 27-11 regular-season record under McMillan.