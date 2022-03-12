McIntyre getting new sewer system

Senator Jon Ossoff helped secure $6.3 million in funding for McIntyre's new sewage system.

Previously, residents of McIntyre were relying on septic tanks to dispose of waste. Lines will now be put into place, connecting a homeowner’s system to the treatment center.

The Chairman of the Wilkinson County Commission, Michael Gotell, says the sewage problem had become unbearable.

“When you’re walking in raw sewage, it’s a problem,” he said. “You’ve got to get kind of creative in small town Georgia to rectify the problem.”

McIntyre Mayor Vicki Thomas believes the project will be complete within three years.

