Mayor Jay Andrews wins re-election in Roberta

ROBERTA, Ga (41NBC/WMGT) — Current Roberta Mayor, Jay Andrews, beat his challenger, Martha Jo Mcafee for re-election.

Mayor Andrews tallied 144 votes to Mcafees’s 96.

“I wish Mayor Andrews the best, this is my city, our city. The leaders that we have, they’re charged with taking care of us and I just wish him the best,” said Mcafee.

We reached out to Mayor Andrews and his team for a statement. Mayor Andrews did not respond for a comment on the election.