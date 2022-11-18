Mayhem to reschedule Thursday night’s hockey game due to ‘unplayable ice surface’

The team wrote in an email to season ticket holders that "the building will be working throughout the night to redo the ice to make sure we are ready for tomorrow night's game."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem’s scheduled game against the Birmingham Bulls Thursday night didn’t happen due to an “unplayable ice surface” at the Macon Coliseum.

The game will be rescheduled at a yet to be determined date.

“Fans in attendance for the contest will receive tickets for the rescheduled game,” a team news release stated. “Fans will be notified through social media and/or via email of the new date. If you decide not to attend the rescheduled contest, their ticket(s) will become a voucher that can be exchanged for a ticket, or equal or lesser value, to any Macon Mayhem home game for the 2022-2023 season.”

Tickets for Thursday’s game may also be refunded by calling the Macon Centreplex Box Office at (478) 751-9232. Box office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have nothing to worry about!” the email stated.

The Mayhem (1-6) are scheduled to host Pensacola (3-5) Friday night at 7:30 and the Knoxville Ice Bears (5-3) Saturday night at 6:30 as part of Military Appreciation Weekend.

Ticket discounts are available for active military personnel as well as armed forces Veterans.

Visit maconmayhem.com for more info.

