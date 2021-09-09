Mayhem, Centreplex hosting first Macon Veterans Cup this fall

The Macon Mayhem partnered with Visit Macon, Spectra and the South Eastern Collegiate Hockey Conference to host the tournament, which will include four major college club programs: Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Florida State.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The first ever Macon Veterans Cup is set to take place on November 12 and the 13.

It takes place in November, near Veterans Day, to honor the men and women in the armed forces.

Organizers say it will bring a positive economic impact to Macon.

“This will create opportunities for our hotels to see business, our restaurants, you’re probably going to see us approaching capacity on our hotel side, for us that means 5,500 hotel rooms full in Macon,” President and CEO of Visit Macon Gary Wheat said..

For more information, visit http://www.maconmayhem.com