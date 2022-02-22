Masks to become optional in Bibb County Schools starting March 1st

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Masks in Bibb County Schools will become optional starting March 1st, 2022.

According to a release from the Bibb County School District, Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones announced the change to the district’s mask policy in response to the current decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Per federal mandate, the release says masks will still be required to be worn on school buses, but will otherwise be optional in BCSD facilities and schools starting on the first of March.

The Bibb County School District says it will continue to monitor COVID-19 data, but will no longer post weekly data to the district’s website as they have before.

The District says safety measures will continue to be in place, and that if numbers surge in specific areas masks may be required temporarily as well.

For more information concerning the new rules, see the full press release here: https://www.smore.com/e7xfk