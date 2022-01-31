Masks optional at Dublin City Schools, effective immediately

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin City Schools has ended it’s current mask mandate in order to make mask wearing optional, effective immediately.

Dublin City Schools said in a press release Monday that this decision came from a January 10th Board of Education meeting where the BOE decided to revisit the mask mandate on the 31st of January.

This change doesn’t apply to buses, where occupants will still be required to wear their masks.

The board will continue to follow previous protocol that gave Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams the ability to reinstate the mandate after holding a poll with the board, if the number of positive COVID cases in the area surges again.

Dr. Williams had this to say: We will continue to monitor the case volume for our district and community, but we are also very receptive to stakeholder input on this issue. As we have at all times during this pandemic, we will continue to lean on the science provided by people like Dr. Thomas Craft, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC in our decision-making processes.”