Masks now optional in Baldwin County Schools

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If your child attends a school in Baldwin County, you might have received a call about a change to the district’s mask policy.

The decision comes after a decrease in Covid-19 cases.

Superintendent Dr. Noris Price says she’s seen the decrease first hand.

“For example, this past week we only had a total of five cases out of 5,300 people that are on campus every single day,” Dr. Price said.

According to Dr. Price, the decision was made after collaboration with parents and school principals.

School board member Wes Cummings says he fully supports the change in policy and that another change could happen if Covid-19 cases warrant it.

Cummings also says the community supports the district’s decisions.

“What I’ve learned in our community is that the support that we’ve had with them either way, masks, no masks or making it optional, they are very comfortable with,” he said.

School leaders say the district’s partnership with the North Central Health District helped allow for the change.

“In terms of Baldwin County specifically, it’s not really different from what we’re seeing in out other counties,” NCHD spokesperson Michael Hokanson said. “We’re coming down from the spike in cases.”

According to Dr. Price, more than 85% of school district staff members are vaccinated. Dr. Price attributes that number partly to the district’s use of vaccine clinics. The next vaccine clinic will take place March 4.

Masks will still be required on all school buses due to a federal public transportation mask mandate.