Mary Persons High School student dies in fatal wreck

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Friday morning around 7:30 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a single vehicle accident with a Lincoln Navigator at the 3100 block of Juliette Road, according to a release from the MCSO.

The release says that investigators believe that the vehicle was driving west on Juliette road when the driver ran off of the road, over-corrected, and went down an embankment and struck a tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene, he was later identified as 17 year-old Mary Persons High School student Caden Jackson Swancey.

